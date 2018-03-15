0 SHARES Share Tweet

State House, Banjul, 14 March 2018 – Diplomats from Japan, Mali, Rwanda and Angola presented their letters of credence to President Barrow at the State House, today.

Presenting their credentials, Excellencies, Shigero Omori of Japan, Binta Kane–Cisse of Mali, Dr Mathias Harebamungu of Rwanda and Daniel Antonio Rosa all expressed the desire of their governments to strengthen bilateral ties with The Gambia. They delivered messages of solidarity and brotherhood to President Barrow, while they congratulated him on his accession to the presidency. The four ambassadors expressed their commitment to further strengthen ties with The Gambia beyond the diplomatic front to other areas of development. These include youth empowerment, agriculture, trade, tourism, security, information technology, governance, fisheries and petroleum.

Receiving the letters of credence, President Barrow thanked the ambassadors and through them their respective Heads of State. The President recalled the support provided to him during the political impasse in The Gambia. He expressed his willingness to build on the cordial relations that exist between The Gambia and Japan, Mali, Rwanda and Angola respectively. President Barrow added that political will of African leaders could make African integration a reality.

In addition to the presentation of his credentials, the Japanese Ambassador Omori demonstrated the seriousness with which his government was prepared to support The Gambia with rice worth one hundred and ten million Dalasi (GMD110m), one and a half million Dollars ($1.5m) for youth empowerment through the International Labour Organisation -ILO in partnership with the International Organisation on Migration – IOM and a million Dollars for youth participation in agriculture. Foreign Affairs Minister, Honourable Ousainou Darboe and Ambassador Shigeru Omori signed the cooperation agreement.

Fisheries Minister, Honourable James Gomez, Finance Minister, Amadou Sanneh, Secretary General Habib Drammeh and Permanent Secretary, Foreign Affairs, Ebrima Camara witnessed the presentations.

Press Release, Office of the President

Dr Mathias Harebamungu of Rwanda Binta Kane-Cisse of Mali

Daniel Antonio Rosa of Angola Shigero Omori of Japan