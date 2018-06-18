0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Inspector General of Police has issued a press release indicating that his office did not authorize the use of fire arms on protestors in Faraba Banta and has promised to investigate the circumstance leading to the incident. The full text of the release is as follows:

The Office of The Inspector General of Police wishes to bring to the attention of the General Public that in the early hours of 18th June 2018, residents of Faraba Banta and personnel of The Gambia Police Force were involved in a clash that led to the regrettable death of Bakary Kujabi and Ismaila Bah and injury to several others.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to make it clear that it did not authorize the use of fire arms and will investigate the circumstances that led to this unfortunate incident.

The Office of the Inspector General of Police wishes to express sincere condolences to the bereaved families and promise that appropriate action will be taken.

The community of Faraba Banta is hereby urged to keep the peace, be law abiding and refrain from violence while investigations are launched.