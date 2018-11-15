0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Two members of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) who are currently held at various military detention centres, would soon be brought to trial after the appointment of a judge advocate, according to the GAF Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang.

In answer to a question on the detention of soldiers yesterday, the Spokesperson told Foroyaa that Sulayman F. Badjie, Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC1) and Lance Corporal Lamin Kujabi, were accused of mutiny and sedition.

“We are just waiting for the appointment of a judge from the high Court,” Lieutenant Colonel Omar B. Bojang told this reporter.

The GAF PRO further informed that plans and approval for a Court Martial for the two Soldiers have been convened already. “The officers will be tried separately with twelve others who are presently standing trial,” he asserted.

It could be recalled that two GAF members were arrested at the Banjul International Airport upon arrival from a mission in Darfur on Sunday March 25, 2018, at about 11pm.

Former GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, told this medium that the arrest of the soldiers was in relation to the ongoing ‘WhatsApp’ Chat Group; that Badjie and Kujabi were part of personnel who returned from Darfur and are currently held under the custody of the Military Police at Yundum Barracks. ‘‘Investigations are being conducted about the two,’’ former GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang once told this reporter.

As at now twelve soldiers are currently standing trial on the same ‘WhatsApp’ allegations. WOC1 Badjie and LCpl Kujabi have been detained for the past seven months now without appearing in any Court, which has violated Section 19 of Constitution of the Gambia.