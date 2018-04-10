0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, on Monday 9th April 2018, said the soldiers who were arrested and detained upon their return from Darfur, will face charges immediately after investigations in their case is completed.

According to PRO Sanyang, investigators are still obtaining statements from the trio and they will soon conclude their work.

‘‘After gathering evidence into these three, they will join those twelve soldiers who are currently standing trial at the Court Martial,’’ he explained.

Mrs Fatou Bojang, wife of Sulayman F. Badjie, a Warrant Officer of Class 1, said the detention of her husband is unlawful and unfair. She described him as the sole breadwinner of their family, and helper of his old mother.

‘‘We have 6 children. So by putting such a responsible man behind bars for days without release or Court action, is really unlawful and traumatizing. Most of the soldiers who returned from Darfur have reunited with their families except my husband,’’ she said.

The authorities have since allowed them to visit their loved one at his place of detention, but they would prefer him freed.

It could be recalled that the two were picked up upon arrival at the Banjul International Airport from their mission in Darfur on Sunday, 25th March 2018, at about 11pm.

WOC1 Badjie and Lance Corporal Lamin Kujabi are currently held for more 72 hours on allegations of mutinous and seditious acts. Private Dembo L. Jarju who returned from a mission was arrested on the same allegation on Thursday, 29th March 2018.