By Mustapha Jallow

Private Dembo L. Jarju who was in detention for days without being brought before any Court of Law, has been granted bail by the Military Police at Yundum Barracks, Military sources confirmed to this medium on Tuesday.

Authorities accused Jarju on alleged contents shared with a ‘Whatsapp’ group which information is said to be seditious.

According to sources, the Private soldier is told to report on bail as charges are yet to be pressed against him. Meanwhile Warrant Officer Class 1 (WOC 1) Sulayman F. Badjie and Lance Corporal Lamin Kujabi, are still held beyond 72 hours, although the two have been allowed family access.

GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, confirmed the release of Private Dembo L. Jarju and promised to get to the reporter on the affairs of the other detainees today.

It could recalled that Jarju was picked up following his return from a peacekeeping mission in Sudan and taken to Yundum Barracks on Thursday March 29th 2018.