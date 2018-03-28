0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Two Brigadier Generals Umpa Mendy and Ansumana Tamba, were on Wednesday 21st March 2018, arraigned before a court-martial and charged with desertion and the matter was presided over by Judge Advocacy, Amina Saho-Ceesay.

According to Military Spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang, the two Generals are charged on only one count for now because this was the opening of their case.

Tamba’s junior brother Ansu Tamba, said the authorities have allowed them to have access to the court proceedings after their loved ones were escorted into Military courtroom.

It could be recalled that Gens. Mendy and Tamba were detained for 60 days before being brought to a Military Court. The duo left Gambian soil with ex-president Jammeh to Equatorial Guinea, after the impasse.

However, they decided to return to the Gambia from Equatorial Guinea together with a former waiter and landed at the country’s airport where they passed the security undetected. They were eventually arrested in their homes on Sunday 21st January 2018.

The two will be remanded at the Yundum Barracks till 4th of April 2018, for another hearing.