1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Demba Savage has opted for the riches in Turkey after leaving Finnish champions HJK Helsinki where he’d called home the past season.

The winger agreed to join B.B Erzurumspor on some two-year deal hours before the transfer window closed yesterday.

Proposal for the Gambian to make the switch came this month as Erzurumspor look to better their squad as they bid to launch an audacious push for promotion to the Super Lig.

Coach Altiparmark saw Savage as the missing piece in his quest to revitalise his profligacy-gripped attacking force and quickly lodged an offer with a reported bumper pay too good to turn down for the player and HJK.

Following completion of the transfer, Demba, voted the Finnish Premier League’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2016, becomes the second Gambian to ply his trade in the Turkish’s second tier after Ousman Jallow who also departed HJK last season.

The ex-Gambia Ports Authority man has scored a combined fifty-one goals since joining HJK in 2012 from Honka Espoo.