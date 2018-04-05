0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

It’s a huge relief for winger Demba Savage who finally scored his first goal in two hundred and eighty-four (284) football minutes in Turkey’s second division.

The 29-year-old however didn’t have a last laugh with his goal reduced to a mere consolation as his club sunk to a 2-1 defeat.

It was the Scorpion’s six outing last Saturday for new club BB whom he joined on a reported lucrative two-year deal from Finnish premier league champions HJK Helinski.

Savage climbed off the bench to plaster home the opening goal but a late surge twisted the game on its tail as second-placed Umranyespor fired in two last-gasp goals to snatch the spoils.

Demba and BB are joint-ninth in the 18-team standings.

Elsewhere, Bakary Kambi Njie also netted his first goals for his Spanish new third division employers San Fernando in the 3-1 win over bottom-placed Lorca Deportivo.