By Sulayman Bah

Demba Savage has marked his first cameo with Turkish second tier side Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

The winger came off the substitute bench as a 66th minute entrant replacing teammate Karadeniz when his club were already 4-1 up against bottom-placed Gaziantepspor.

Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor eventually won the game 5-1 to move to 8th place in the 18-team second tier league standings.

Up next on the schedule for Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor is an away fixture to Bulspor who sits fifth in the division.

The Gambia international joined BB on a two-year deal from Finnish premier league champions HJK making him the second Gambian to ever play Turkish second fiddle football after Ousman Jallow who departed Caykur Rizespor in 2013.