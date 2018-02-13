0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Alpha Jallow

The dead body of a male has been found floating in the early hours of Monday, 12th February 2018, beside the Agua Company commonly referred to as Kotu Quarry.

This came to the notice of the owners that a human body was floating in the sewage site of the Company who informed the Gambia Police Force (GPF), the Gambia Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) as well as officials from the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), about the issue; that when the officials from GPF and GFRS arrived, they recovered the body from the sewage and inspected the corpse to identify the sex. The body was transported by the police to the Hospital for post-mortem. During the early hours of the day, work at the Company was briefly halted whilst the security officials made efforts to recover the floating body from the water.

Speaking to the Police PRO, ASP David Kujabi, said the lifeless body of a male was recovered from the sewage waters of the Kotu Quarry and is currently at the mortuary in Banjul for post mortem; that the police has applied for a post mortem that will be carried out today. He said what is factual as at now, is that the recovered corpse is yet to be identified as well as the time of his death.