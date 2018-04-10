15 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Reports received by this medium indicate that there was an armed robbery on Monday 9th April 2018, between the hours of 10 and 10.30 am at the Jah Oil Petrol Station at the roundabout linking Brikama and Kembuje.

According to reports, the gunman was a lone robber who came to the Petrol Station on a motorbike, armed with an AK47 assault rifle and began firing in the air; that the panic stricken workers at the Station decided to take cover and save themselves; that this was the time the lone robber took advantage of the situation to loot the two day earnings of the Station and make his escape; that he was able to gunpoint a taxi driver and board his vehicle to make his escape.

This medium made frantic efforts to talk to the Station Manager who goes by the name Astou, to no avail. A family member of the proprietor was also contacted but the person declined to comment.

When contacted to shed light on the matter, ASP David Kujabi, the PRO of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), confirmed the story. PRO Kujabi told this medium that the armed robbery took place and was carried out by a lone gunman. However, PRO Kujabi could not confirm whether the lone gunman was apprehended or not, when asked the question, but confirmed to this medium that joint efforts by GAF and the GPF was ongoing in order to apprehend him.