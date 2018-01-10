3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Mbassey Darbe has been feted as the best there’s in the country’s women’s First Division for the month of December.

Darboe rakes up the prize ahead of teammate Penda of Interior, Red Scorpions’ Fatou Fatty, Mam Drammeh of Abuko United and Armed Forces’ Fanta Jarju.

The attacker, recently summoned to the country’s female national team, picks the gong for her feat of eight goals in the new league.

With power and pace her features, Mbassey has been all-round tremendous.

Her coach Samuel Mendy clutched the coach of the month, warding off rivalries from Choro Mbenga of Red Scorpions and Joseph Jabang of Armed Forces.

Nene Jallow of City Girls FC made away with the prize for the POTM (player of the Month) in the women’s second tier.

Awards will be doled out to winners in their next respective league fixtures.