By Sulayman Bah

Gambian defender Mamadou Futty Danso last Saturday made his debut for new club North Carolina.

The 34-year-old got booked in the club’s 3-1 defeat to Tampa Bay Rawdies after only seventeen minutes ticked.

Futty Danso’s deal was initially being slightly delayed by an international transfer certificate from FIFA and approval from the US FA.

Danso is excluded from Gambia’s game against the Central African Republic after he was without a club having departed Malaysian Super League outfit Kelantan.