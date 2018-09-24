10 SHARES Share Tweet

Passport has gone up to over three thousand dalasis, a threefold increase. Since the vast majority of people do not travel out of the country Foroyaa did not receive any public outcry.

However, the rise in the cost of acquiring an ID card from D200 to D450 is received with public outcry from Kartong to Koina. Farmers are experiencing an uncertain crop season. Many are predicting failure. Many wonder why government would raise the cost of ID cards to D450 when earnings have either stagnated or declined. It is the view of many that in the face of stagnant or declining income cost of services should either remain the same or decline. Hence government has to reassess the cost of ID cards since it is yet to be issued.

Hence the government must find cheaper ways of producing ID cards or subsidize the price to reduce the cost passed on to the majority poor.