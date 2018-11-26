31 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF Touray

The Cuban Medical Team in The Gambia, yesterday observed the Second Anniversary of the Physical disappearance of their former President and Commander In Chief, Fidel Castro Ruiz. The ceremony held at the country’s main referral hospital in Banjul, was attended by the Cuban Ambassador to the Gambia, Ruben Garcia Abelenda, the Cuban Brigade in the Gambia, the Cuba-Gambia Friendship Association, and some graduate students from Cuba and the Media.

The day was commemorated with highlights of commitments of the Army of White Coats that was formed by the Cuban revolution, with historic legacy of Fidel Castro Ruiz, whose essence is experienced in the Concept of the Revolution read on 1st May 2000. The statement which was read by the Medical Team said: “Revolution is a sense of the historical moment. It is changing everything that must be changed. We reaffirm the commitment of those present, to continue offering help to peoples of the world who need it, in the most recondite, most difficult corners, but always respecting the dignity of our people, because Fidel Castro Ruz said being internationalists, is to pay our own debt to Humanity.”

Speaking to this Medium shortly after the celebration, Ruben Garcia Abelenda, Cuban Ambassador to the Gambia underscored the significance of the day as it helps them reflect on the contributions made by Fidel Castro which will be remembered in the annals of Cuba’s history. He urged the Medical Team to effectively and efficiently play their roles in offering the needed medical care to Gambians, with solidarity, as the essence of the Cuban internationalism.

He thanked Government and people of The Gambia for their hospitality accorded to the Cuban nationals, as well as the enabling environment created for them to pursue their mission in the country with ease.

ABOUT Fidel Castor Ruz:

Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruiz, commonly called Fidel Castro, was born on the 13th August 1926, near Birán, Cuba, and died on November 25, 2016. He served as the charismatic political leader of Cuba from 1959–2008, and has transformed his country into the first communist state in the Western Hemisphere. Castro became a symbol of the communist revolution in Latin America. He held the title of premier until in 1976 and then began his long reign as President of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers. He handed over provisional power in July 2006 because of ill health and formally relinquished the presidency in February 2008.