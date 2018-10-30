0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Constitutional Review Commission (CRC), which was originally set to commence its public consultations on 29 October on constitutional review, now confirms that the public consultations will commence on Monday, 5th November 2018. The public consultations are scheduled to commence in the North Bank Region.

The CRC wishes to advise the general public and all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to canvass their views with the CRC to assist the process of designing and developing a new constitution for the Gambia.

CRC Press Release