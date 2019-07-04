By Nelson manneh

Musa Batchilly, the leader of the Gambia Action Party (GAP) has pleaded to the Kanifing Magistrates Court for a month extension to settle the debt he owes one Mrs. Mariam Joof.

Batchilly has failed to adhere to the Magistrates Court’s order that he should pay Mrs. Joof D297,350. Magistrate S.B. Joof in her order dated 8th January 2019 said the claimant (Joof) has proved her claim and tthat Bachilly is found liable to pay her D297,350 within fourteen (14) days.

The opposition political party leader was brought before the court by one Mariam Joof claiming 3 million CFA. Batchilly admitted before the court owing such amount to the claimant and promised to pay the lady on 14thSeptember 2018. Since then, Batchilly has not settled the lady. Batchilly in his agreement with the creditor (Joof), indicated that if he fails to pay the money, legal action should be used against him.

Last week, Batchilly’s attorney pleaded to the court to grant him a month extension in order to settle the debt. Joof in her objection told the court that Batchilly has not honoured their agreement and he is not making efforts to settle the debt. The court granted Batchilly a month extension in order to avail him time to settle the debt.