By: Kebba AF Touray

Musa Cham, the PDOIS Councilor for Serre Kunda London Corner Ward, embarked on a solidarity tour of the Ward during the weekend, to visit and show solidarity with the victims of the Sunday storm and heavy rains that have caused serious devastation on compounds within the Ward.

Jobe Kunda, the first point of call for Councilor Cham, saw him meet the breadwinner of the compound Sheriff Jobe. Sheriff who took the Ward Councilor on a conducted tour of the mangled corrugated iron sheets, said the storm completely removed the entire roof of the building and the preceding rains inflicted damage on household items and foodstuff; that his wife, Mariama Jallow sustained injury during the incident as they were vacating them for safe refuge elsewhere. He however expressed relief that she is recuperating after being taken to hospital for checkup and treatment.

Kujabi Kunda was the second place of visit and Salifu Kujabi narrated that the incident happened at 4:00 am; that frantic efforts were made to evict household members to a safe neighborhood; that as day breaks, they embarked on temporal renovation of the destructed roof, as they quantified the destroyed items such as foodstuff, clothing and other materials destroyed, during the incidence.

Njie, Jassey, Jallow, and the Darboe Kunda compounds were among the affected households that was visited. All the heads in these compounds lamented their ordeals and called for urgent intervention from Government, NGOs, philanthropist and good Samaritans, to help mitigate the deplorable conditions that their families have been put into, because of the storm. They applauded the Ward Councilor’s visit and urged him to keep up the momentum; that he has shown them that he has the interest and welfare of his electorate at heart.

Councilor Musa Cham expressed sadness over the incident and dilated that he has compiled a report that will be submitted to both the Municipal Council and the National Disaster Management Agency, with a view to addressing the ordeals of the affected families.