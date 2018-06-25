0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

The answer to this question is in the positive. According to section 200 subsection (2) of the Constitution states:

The National Assembly may request the President to establish a Commission of Inquiry to inquire into-

(a) the conduct of any public officer;

(b) the conduct of any District Seyfo or Alkalo;

(c) the conduct or management of any department or authority of the public service or any local government authority or Public Enter­prise; or

(d) any matter whatever arising in The Gambia in which an inquiry would, in the opinion of the President, be for the public good.