The answer to this question is in the positive. According to section 200 subsection (2) of the Constitution states:

The National Assembly may request the President to establish a Commission of Inquiry to inquire into-

(a)    the conduct of any public officer;

(b)    the conduct of any District Seyfo or Alkalo;

(c)      the  conduct  or management  of any  department  or authority  of the public  service  or any  local  government  authority  or  Public  Enter­prise; or

(d)     any  matter  whatever  arising  in  The  Gambia  in  which  an  inquiry would, in the opinion of the President, be for the public good.

