0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Events of tremendous significance are taking place at the National Assembly. The members are not only taking the Executive to task. They are also taking each other to task.

Foroyaa is a witness to the decision of the National Assembly members to reject the Supplementary Estimates which have led to spending D1.2 billion. However yesterday the Deputies took each other to task as a proposal was made for them to reject their own salary increase and ask the government to put that to the salaries of low income earners.

The question now arises: Will the Deputies take this route today or will they retain their salary increase and wait for another day to call for the salary increase of the lower salary earners. Time will tell!