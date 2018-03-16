0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

Section 136 of the Local Government Act stipulates:

“A Seyfo may be removed from office by the President on the grounds –

(a) Of misconduct or incompetence, or

(b) Of inability to perform the functions of his or her office for any cause whether arising from infirmity of mind or body or otherwise.”

In the same vein an Alkalo can be removed from office in accordance with section 145 of the Local Government Act which states:

“An Alkalo may be removed from office by the Secretary of State on the grounds –

(a) Of misconduct or incompetence; or

(b) Of inability to perform the, functions of his or her office for any cause whether arising from infirmity of mind or body or otherwise.”

Hence Foroyaa will conduct a study to find out how many Alkalos (village heads) and Chiefs have been removed from office and the grounds. This will indicate whether The Gambia is heading towards a new start or not.