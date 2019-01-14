0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF DAY:

One has to refer to section 108 of the Constitution in order to have an answer to this question. Those with legal minds should engage in the debate. Section 108 of the Constitution states:

“(1) Subject to the provisions of this Constitution, the National Assembly may regulate its own procedure and, in particular, may make Standing Orders for the conduct of its own proceedings.

(2) Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Constitution or in any other law, no decision, order or direction of the National Assembly or any of its Committees or the Speaker relating to the Standing Orders of the National Assembly, or to the application or interpretation of Standing Orders, or any act done by the National Assembly or the Speaker under any Standing Orders, shall be enquired into by any court.”

Foroyaa will publish any views expressed on this provision.