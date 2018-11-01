1 SHARES Share Tweet

The salaries remain stagnant but the cost of living is getting higher. The end result is poor diet which provokes other illnesses like hypertension and diabetes.

These illnesses used to be seen to be that of the wealthy. Now, it is affecting the poor more than the wealthy. A balanced diet is what most people cannot afford. There is need for proper assessment of the basket of food and other services that are indispensable to the survival of the human being and then peg income to such a reality.

Many attribute the rise in the cost of living to the increase in fuel prices. While this is a contributing factor, the real cause of poverty is the absence of genuine investment in the productive base of the economy in order to provide jobs that give income fit to sustain livelihood.