By Louise Jobe

The death body of a middle age man was found lying on a veranda at Lamin Sanchaba on Sunday, 23rd March 2018. The corpse was seen in the early morning of Sunday morning by a neighbor, who reported the matter to Banjulinding Police Station that same day.

The Police recovered the body and took it to Banjul EFSTH Hospital afterwards.

According to Sam Ceesay a witness who identified the body, the name of the dead man is Momodou Lamin Touray who lives in Yarambamba; that he was with him on Saturday night at around 21.00 hours, when they separated and went to their various homes; that Touray told him he was going home to Yarambamba.

Another witness who wants to remain anonymous, said he left his house to go to the shop when he saw someone is lying on a bench; that as he approached the body, he felt that something was not normal with it and decided to inform the police.

This reporter contacted the Officer at the Banjulinding Police Station in order to ascertain the cause of death of Momodou Lamin Touray but was told that he was not allowed to speak to press. The Police PRO Superintendent Kujabi was also contacted but was not available on telephone. Foroyaa will investigate the cause of death of Momoodou Lamin Touray and inform the readership accordingly.