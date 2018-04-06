0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

The corpse of Corporal Baboucarr M.S Bah of the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), was on Thursday 5th April 2018, found inside a well at Madiana, according to Military sources.

According to the source, the corpse has been taken to the mortuary at the Edward FrancisSmall Teaching hospital in Banjul by Military personnel.

The source however said the matter is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities.

GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang told Foroyaa that the body of their member was found in a well, but he cannot comment on the circumstances surrounding the matter as investigations are ongoing.

‘‘Yes, the body is at the mortuary and investigation is currently taking place,’’ he told this medium. He said Bah was stationed at Yundum Barracks before going on leave.

Investigators have visited the scene of the incident at Madiana.