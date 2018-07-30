17 SHARES Share Tweet

By MUHAMMED S. BAH

The Chief Justice Hassan B. Jallow, has forwarded a Coroner’s report on the cause of death of three protester of Faraba Banta, to Government, for the necessary action to be taken.

This was confirmed by the Office of the Chief Justice through a Press release issued on Friday July 26th 2018. The release stated that the report was forwarded after a Coroner concluded inquiries on the cause of death of the protesters and submitted it to the Chief Justice.

Tracy Davis Wilson, was said to be designated by the Chief Justice as the Coroner on the 22nd June 2018, in accordance with Coroner Act Cap 7:04, Laws of the Gambia, according to the release.

However, the release was void of the relevant authorities that the report was forwarded to and the cause of the death.

It could be recalled that Ismaila Bah, Bakary Kujabi and Amadou Nyang Jawo, died after a clash erupted on the 18th June 2018, between the villagers of Faraba Banta and the Police Intervention Unit, who are alleged to have used guns on unarmed protesters, which also left three dead and more than 10 people seriously injured.

The President set up a Commission of Inquiry that has since started hearing testimonies from witnesses, to probe into the incident. Lawyer Emmanuel Joof is the Chairperson of this Commission of Enquiry and was sworn in together other members of the Commission, on the 5th of July 2018.