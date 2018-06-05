0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Louise Jobe

Gamworks Agency, the implementing Agency of the Rural Infrastructure Development Project funded by the OPEC Fund and the Government of the Gambia, Friday June 1st 2018, handed over project another site to the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC).

In her welcome remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the Council Salama Njie, said the Project is another important milestone development for the KMC; that it is not encouraging to see their office in the situation it is and thanked Gamworks and the Gambia Government for coming up with the initiative. CEO Njie further said the project will improve the working condition of staff at the Municipality, upon completion.

The Director of Gamworks Agency Ebrima Cham, said the contract for the office complex to be awarded to ATC Company, costs over D23 million and assured the KMC Authorities of their continued partnership towards fulfilling their development objectives. Cham said the office complex will provide a conducive environment for staff by enhancing their productivity; that the contract is awarded to a Company that has a long history of collaboration on development projects with the KMC.

Rohey Bittaye PS 2 at the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, applauded the initiative of Gamworks Agency and further assured that her Ministry will continue to collaborate with the Agency for further development of local authority headquaters. She however emphasize the need for quality work adding that they will not compromise on this.

The newly elected Mayor of KMC Talib Bensuda, said Gamworks is a genuine partner to the KMC and the rest of the country; that the Agency has funded projects that has improved the livelihood of the people of the Municipality. Mayor Bensuda tasked Director Cham of Gamworks to maintain the policy of sustainability for all projects including the one for the KMC, through regular maintenance.