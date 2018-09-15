0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The Constitutional Review Commission (CRC) has a signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE).

The signing ceremony was held on Thursday 13 September 2018 at the Futurelec Building were the Commission is housed.

In his statement, Alagie Sering Fye, the Chairman of NCCE said that in the process of the Constitutional Review, they are key stakeholders and that they are ready to work with the CRC in the course of their mandate (work) especially in the areas of awareness creation, sensitisation and public education, among others.

For his part, Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow, the Chairperson of the CRC said the Commission sees NCCE as an important stakeholder in the reform process, that is why they decided to sign an MOU with them.

Justice Jallow said the NCCE will be part of the team that will be part of the media in terms of information. He noted that the media is a very important component of the reform processes.

Jallow added that on the 26th September 2018, there will be a pre-consultation process where they will meet local authorities including chiefs and mayors to sensitise them on the review process.

“We are a transparent body and the process of review will be such that everyone will see himself/herself into it,” he said.