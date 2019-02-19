0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The fight between Modou Lo and Eumeu Sene is now a confirmed affair after the two put pen-to-paper agreeing to the bout.

The contract signed in recent days was agreed upon in principle before Modou Lo’s duel with Balla Gaye II.

Signed by DSTV and TFM, the pair’s clash is a rematch after the first meeting ended in Modou Lo’s favour in 2014.

At stake in the combat is the arena’s crown which Eumeu is a holder following his triumph over Bombardier last year.

Modou goes into the fight on the back of a shock defeat to Balla Gaye II in what was also a rematch. Parcelles-Assaine-based Lo will be seeking redemption while Sene targets avenging his defeat.

Title-defending Eumeu accused Modou of hurling unsavoury remarks at him in their previous fight, a thing the later repudiates.

Pundits are holding back on this tussle with majority giving it a 50-50 rating.