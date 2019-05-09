Abubacarr Tambadou, Minister of Justice, is the new Chairperson of the Joint Ministerial/Ambassadorial level government and international partners’ Steering Committee.

The committee was established by the Government of The Gambia in August 2017 to act as the Project Board of Security Sector Reform.

According to a statement from the Office of National Security, The Government of The Gambia commissioned an in-depth assessment to inform the development of a comprehensive security sector reform programme. The Steering Committee has a twenty-seven (27) member Technical Working Group to carry out a comprehensive assessment of the security and justice needs of the people and the state as the basis for the envisaged security sector reform.

The statement further stated that “The Security Sector Assessment evaluated the current security context, challenges and gaps that existed within the security institutions.” In addition, it disclosed that recommendations will be made for the changes required to make them more professional, effective, accountable, and responsive to the security and justice needs of the citizenry and operating within the framework of good governance, respect for the rule of law and human rights and international humanitarian laws.

It went on to state that the collaboration of the government and its partners led to the development and approval of UN Peace Building Project geared towards supporting this initiative. Hon. Abubacarr Tambadou replaces the Vice President of The Gambia as chair of the Steering Committee.

As chair, he is expected to provide leadership and strategic decision making to ensure effective and efficient SSR management and delivery. In his inaugural meeting with Steering Committee members held at the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday, 8th May 2019, Hon. Abubacarr Tambedou promised to inject impetus, speed and seriousness needed to boost the security sector reform.

Looking at the security sector reform Gambians both home and in the diaspora believe that it’s going on at a snails pace, and government should fast track this reform to ensure professionalism in the sector.