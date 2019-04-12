2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

The Combined Security Services in collaboration with Agencies Sports Association will be organizing a sports program called “WALK FOR HEALTH.”

The purpose is to cement the existing cordial relationship between the Security Sector and the General public.

Alhage Badgie, the PRO said that the exercise will take the form of match pass, starting from Traffic Light at Kairaba Avenue to Lamtoro Clinic Junction in Senegambia.

“The participants will be accompanied by both the army and police band to provide music for everyone and the Red Cross will provide First Aid to those who might need the service,” he said.

Badgie added ,”The Ministry of Youth & sports and the Ministry of Health and social welfare are the main stakeholders in this programme. The Ministry of health and social welfare in particular will take charge of testing the sugar and blood levels of all those that took part there at the ending point of the walk.”

He thanked the security Chiefs for the continued commitment they have taken towards the course of the event to ensure its success. The association, Badgie said, is operating directly under the Joint Operation Centre (JOC) under the leadership of Commissioner Modou Gaye who also doubles as Chief of JOC.