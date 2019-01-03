0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

U-23 Gambia coach Omar Sise yesterday defended his frequent selection of striker Pa Omar Jobe during national team duties amid favouritism tagging.

The striker, based in Senegal and one-time the front-man of domestic league club Real de Banjul, has been a near perpetual presence each time Sise is out on national team duties.

The forward seems to have won over the Rush Academy scout-turned coach, from the time the former Gambia international was appointed U-20 tactician.

And replying, Pa Omar has always performed regardless of his form in the domestic league.

And offering to put the subject to bed in the wake of claims of him being bias, Omar said: ‘Pa Omar Jobe is a player I like not because of who he’s but rather his contribution to the team. People have said this but he works hard and work for the team.’

Speaking to the Football Federation’s in-house media team ahead of the double-legged international friendly with Morocco, Sise voiced readiness, dismissing suggestions of the exhibition game being futile on account Gambia’s Dream won’t be partaking in the U-23 qualifiers, Sise insists the duel will help up players’ spirits and fitness levels.

The Gambia U-23 side yesterday evening drew 2-2 with Brikama United following a 1-1 stalemate in the first-half at the box bar mini-stadium.