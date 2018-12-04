0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

Hawks FC gaffer Alieu Jagne is confident his side will plunder into the net more than the remaining eleven of the league’s outfits this season.

‘We are playing to maintain our style of play (dominance) and score many goals this season. We will adjust on our style to score more goals this season,’ he said after clutching his first point of the two-game old campaign.

A former Gambia international, Alieu Jagne, in post-game remarks revealed that Hawks have fast-tracked twelve players from their reserves.

Headquartered around the Bertil Herding High Way, the once capital-based side had their duel with Gamtel called off owing to the telecom giants’ involvement in the Caf Champions League, making the GPA tie their league opener.

‘Our match against GPA was a good one. We played well and created series of chances but we couldn’t score. We are going to improve on our goal scoring,’ he told Foroyaa Sport.