By Sulayman Bah

City Girls are the team to beat in the Gambia Football Federation second tier women’s division.

City boss the standings on eight points ahead of Kintehs who’ve garnered fifteen points in a possible thirty.

Brikama United occupies the next slot sharing it with Jeshwang United with Berewuleng and Jam City at fourth and fifth respectively.

Last weekend’s schedules ended with Brikama overcoming Jeshwang while Kintehs walked over Berewuleng 2-0 and leaders City Girls spanking Jam City 2-0.

Nene Jallow of City Girls is the leading scorer on seven.

WEEK TEN