3 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba Jeffang

The Chinese news agency, Xinhua has quoted President Barrow as saying that China is Gambia’s most important partner. According to Xinhua, during talks with visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Banjul on Saturday 5 January, 2018, President Barrow remarked: “Gambia has the strong political will to promote cooperation with China, which is the country’s most important partner.”

President Barrow has also laid emphasis on Gambia’s adherence to the one-China policy, according to the Chinese news agency, Xinhua. “Gambia will adhere to the one-China policy and firmly support China’s rightful stance in the United Nations and on other multilateral occasions,” he said.

President Barrow is also quoted as saying, “the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister to Gambia showed China’s good faith in strengthening bilateral relations, and recalled his two visits to China within nine months, which showed he and the Gambian government attach great importance to and have confidence in closer ties with China.”

According to Xinhua, the Chinese foreign minister said China appreciates Gambia’s reaffirmed stance on the one-China policy, and is willing to build mutual trust with the west African country.

Meanwhile, a foreign ministry press release reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr Mamadou Tangara on Saturday 5th January 2019, also received the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Wang Yi.

The Minister also laid emphasis on the one-China policy. According to the release, “Honourable Tangara thanked China through the visiting Foreign Minister and assured him of Gambia’s recognition of the One-China policy.”