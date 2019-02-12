0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Kebba AF TOURAY

Chinese Doctor Li Jianmin, has disclosed to this medium that China and the Gambia intend to equip Gambia Medical Students studying radiology; that giant steps have been taken by the two nations to meet this targeted goal. Dr Jianmin disclosed this in an interview on Sunday January 26th 2019.

Dr Jianmin added: “We donated advanced equipment and medicines and provide health expertise in the profession by inculcating skills and imparting the requisite knowledge on the medical students which is key. This will widen their vision on technology and radiology”, he said.

He also told this paper that China donated two world class colour Doppler Ultrasound equipment to EFSTH, coupled with a three month course for nineteen local radiologist; that these students were trained on how to maintain CT and MRI scans in the country’s referral hospital.

“So far, progress is being made from one stage to another, and we are committed to provide best medical services to the Gambian people”, he said.

Dr Jianmin also said medical students are enthusiastic to acquire relevant knowledge on how to deliver effective health care services to the country; but that lack of adequate training and equipment is frustrating their dreams; that as such, the partnership will help greatly in realizing these dreams.

“As a professional degree holder in radiology from Shengjing Hospital of China Medical University, I have and will continue to render services to patients because meeting the health needs of Gambians, is my topmost priority. I have offered treatment to a good number of patients during our outreach to Basse and my doors are always open to the Gambian populace. I sincerely thank ‘Foroyaa’ for honouring my invitation and publication,” he concludes.

Scores of radiology patients who spoke to this medium, expressed gratitude to Dr Li Jianmin and team for the unflinching support rendered them.