By Louise jobe

The Minister for Local Government and Lands Musa Drammeh, said his Ministry did not sack or dismiss any Chief; that instead those Chiefs were retired. Drammeh said this in an interview with this reporter on Friday February 7th 2019, at his office in Banjul.

Drammeh explained that the affected Chiefs were retired based on their age; that the decision to retire the said Chiefs did not come from his Department but were conveyed as Executive Directives from the office of the president; that the office of the President is responsible of appointing and retiring or sacking District Chiefs or Seyfolu.

Drammeh disclosed that his office was ordered by the office of the President to serve the concerned Chiefs their letters of retirement, due to their age; that all the affected District Chiefs will be paid their retirement dues and pensions. It is however alleged that the Chief of Panchang in CRR North, was sack from his position because he was involved in an alleged fraudulent issue in the district; that this is why the office of the President mandated his office to sack the said Chief from the Chieftaincy position of that district.

Drammeh clearly indicated to this reporter that it is the office of the President that is responsible for sacking and appointing Chiefs; but that in this instance, the department of Lands and Local Government was assigned to act on behalf of the office of the President.