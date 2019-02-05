0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yankuba Jallow

The Chief Justice of the Gambia Hassan B. Jallow, on Monday February 4th 2019, presided over the call to the bar ceremony of 58 Lawyers.

The ceremony was held at the Law Complex at the Independence Drive in Banjul. The day was graced by judges of the superior and magistrates Courts, Chiefs, Lawyers, and Ministers amongst other dignitaries. This is the seventh badge of the call to the bar of students from the Gambia Law School and twenty six out of the 58 graduates were female.

The Chief Justice in his welcome remarks said the Gambia Law School has produced 275 Lawyers with this year’s badge included; that the Law School has gained international recognition and has attracted foreign students. He said this year’s badge has foreign students from the Republic of South Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana.

Justice Jallow challenged the graduands to be good citizens of society; that the legal profession is not for the dishonest, lazy and incompetent people. He enjoined them to seek advice from their seniors.

He reminded them that they have a step ahead before being enrolled to the Bar which is the pupilage stage. He tasked them to show the highest form of morality and discipline before the Gambia Legal System will enroll them to the Bar.

Mariama Jack Denton, the Speaker of the National Assembly and Guest Speaker for the occasion said a Lawyer owes allegiance to a higher cause and this is to ensure that justice and truth is served. She said discipline is the core of the legal profession. She enjoined the graduands to ensure equal access to justice for all, regardless of the economic status of the persons who would seek legal Counsels.

She said an independent and a vibrant legal profession is one of the guarantees of a free and a democratic society, and also essential for the maintenance of the rule of law and proper functioning of the administration of justice. She said the profession is noble, learned and honorable adding that the nobility of the profession lies in the service effort of the legal community. She explained that lawyers, judges and other stakeholders of a legal system, work together hand in glove. “I urge you all to seek advice and always consult from your seniors,” she said.

She enjoined the new lawyers to be professionals in their conduct and execute their duties without fear or favor, by upholding the virtues of courage, honesty and respect.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubacarr Tambadou, said Lawyers should ensure that they do their practice responsibly. He tasked them to read the code of conduct of legal practitioners and abide by those provisions.

Awards were given to the best students in the nine courses where six were won by females.