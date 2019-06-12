By Sulayman Bah

English Premier League outfit Chelsea have offered Gambian midfielder Joseph Colley a contract, it has emerged.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder’s deal runs out at June’s end. Elapse of his deal has sparked reports he could be heading out the door having spent the last three years at the Stamford Bridge.

Colley is being considered strongly one for the future despite Chelsea’s history of being almost a burial ground for youth talent.

A cousin to Gambia’s deputy captain Omar Colley, Jo is capped several times by Sweden from U-16, U-17, U-18 to U-19 but never for the first team.

Several Gambian players have gone on to represent the Scandinavian nation at youth levels before eventually switching allegiance to the Scorpions.

This trend has led to hopes Jo could eventually be donning Gambia colours.

He is considered a big prospect at the London club winning the reserves Premier League once and the Uefa Youth League.

Last season hasn’t seen much success come the midfielder’s path after Chelsea’s fringe players finished sixth in the division.

Captain of the U-23s, the Gambian is expected to sign a renewed deal and possibly head out on loan to rake up regular football minutes in the English Championship.