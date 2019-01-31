0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Midfielder Sulayman Marreh is on the receiving end of high praises from Chelsea’s legend Claude Makalele.

The former French international whose combativeness redefined the midfield role, is coach of the Gambian at Belgian First Division A side AS Eupen.

Erstwhile Samger FC ace Sulayman Marreh has been pivotal since joining from English Premier League club Watford until end of the current campaign.

The 23-year-old has started all last sixteen games and his performances have certainly not gone unnoticed.

‘He is a player who brings us technical correctness, combativeness, clairvoyance. He is a player in the making and if he continues like that, he will not stay long with us, that’s for sure,’ Makelele said of his new star defensive midfield go-to-guy.

Marreh started in the defeat to Bubacarr Sanneh’s Anderlecht who was considered only good to warm the bench with Kara Mbodji preferred in defence.