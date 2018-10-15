4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Kebba AF Touray

The Management of the Central Bank of The Gambia has dismissed widely spread rumors that there was a fire outbreak at the country’s National Bank.

The authorities therefore issued a Press Release on Saturday 12th October 2018, to dispel this rumour and assured the public of the safety of the Bank. Below is an excerpt of the Press Release.

“Information has been circulating that there was a Fire Outbreak at the central bank of The Gambia on Wednesday 11th October 2018.

Contrary to this information, the Central Bank wishes to inform the general public that there was no Fire incident as widely reported.

The Central Bank of The Gambia assures the general public that it is safe and sound and as such there is no cause for alarm.”