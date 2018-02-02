0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Business resumes for Gambia’s national team next month with the Central African Republic the opponents in an exhibition game.

The tie, to be staged at the country’s 30,000 capacity stadium in Bakau, brings the Scorpions back to action following their last activity in November against Morocco’s CHAN team.

Swiss-based Assan Ceesay won it for Sang Ndong’s charges with a brace. The Atlas Lions planned a comeback but their efforts were fended off by the experimental Gambian outfit resulting to a 2-1 score.

March 24’s game is part of the scorpions’ effort to continue their newfound winning form ahead the Afcon 2019 qualifier fixture against a strong Algerian side.

Gambia began the campaign on abysmal footing losing its first encounter 1-0 to Benin.