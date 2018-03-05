0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mustapha Jallow

Captain Malick Boye, a former member of the Gambia Armed Force was on Friday 2 March 2018, arrested at the Basse military camp and subsequently transported to Yundum Barracks, where he is currently detained, military sources can confirm to this medium.

Boye’s arrest comes in the wake of allegations that the soldier participated in crimes under the former regime of ex-President Jammeh.

Speaking to this reporter during the weekend, GAF spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang confirmed the arrest. He said Capt. Boye is presently detained at Yundum Barracks, where investigators are carrying-out investigation on his affairs.

‘‘He was stationed at Basse, where he was picked up by personnel of the Military Police and transported to Yundum Barracks for investigation,’’ he explained.