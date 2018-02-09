0 SHARES Share Tweet

QUESTION OF THE DAY

According to section 17 subsection (3) paragraph (e),

“A person shall not qualify to be elected or nominated as a member of a Council if he or she is a member of a disciplined force.”

The question now arises: Who is a member of a disciplined force? This is stipulated in section 230 of the Constitution thus: “disciplined force” means the Police Force, the Prison Service and the Armed Forces.” In short, the meaning of disciplined force is restricted to the police force, the prison service and the armed forces. It excludes security guards who are employees of security firms that are privately owned.

In short, a security guard is not disqualified to contest in a council election by virtue of his or her employment.