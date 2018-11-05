0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

The country’s domestic champions Gamtel Football Club have now known their adversaries in the Total Caf Champions League (CL) after being drawn with Coton Sport in the preliminary rounds.

This comes after balloting held in Rabat, Morocco pitted the Telecommunication Giants with Cameroon’s 14-time domestic league winners.

Dubbed The Cottoners, the Central African outfit join the tourney of African champions after bettering their last season 2nd-place feat by clinching gold on a massive 69 points this term losing only thrice.

In a campaign that saw them finish second best in the CL ten years ago, Coton went about their season on a terrific run, winning 19 of their 34 league matches scoring a combined 59 goals in the process.

The winner between Gamtel and Coton faces Zambia’s Zesco United on 14-16 December 2018 in the second round preliminaries.

Work begins in earnest for the Gambian team with matters starting off November 30th as they mark return to caf competition since the departure of former coach Tapha Manneh.