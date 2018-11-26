0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Gamtel resumes continent football following a two-year absence and will be joined by Armed Forces today

Gamtel –the country’s league winners – participate in the Total Caf Champions League preliminary round while the military outfit gets engagement in the Confederation Cup –tournament for third and FA Cup winners across the continent.

The Telecommunication giants face Algerian outfit Constantine in Algiers who last Monday returned to winning ways, beating JSK Kabylie, another side that once played a Gambian team (Armed Focres 2009).

Both Gambian sides will be playing today and will take on their adversaries without playing a single game of league football on account the GFA division has just started.

Today’s encounter also sees gaffer Sulayman Kuyateh return to continental football after his last seven years ago with Brikama United.

Armed Forces square with San Pedro of Ivory Coast in Abidjan.