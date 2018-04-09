0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Track queen Gina Bass was the sole slightly positive news of the four athletes Gambia fielded for the 100m race.

The two with the standard qualification timing automaticallywent to the finals and are joined by the next two fastest in the heat.

Gina finished third in the semis of the 100m heat 2 on 11.64 secs, topped by Miches-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago as Jamican’s Gayan Evans grabbed the second best slot. The finals will be held today at the Cararra Stadium Track in Australia at 11:50

The star attraction in the Islamic Games after she scooped Gambia’s first gold in a senior competition, Bass began her campaign on full throttle yesterday wrapping up her first round race on second-place with 11.50 seconds.