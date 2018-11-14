11 SHARES Share Tweet

The budget session is near. It is just a matter of weeks before the National Assembly again convenes to look at the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2019.

The second year of the Barrow administration is about to end. Many people will strain their eyes if they wish to gaze at a coalition in action. Changes of personalities are taking place but changes in economic welfare towards prosperity are yet to come by. After the second year of the Barrow administration many Gambians would now want to see a turn towards the type of economy that the vision behind the national development plan aims to deliver.

It is the budget session that would serve as the litmus test to determine whether the country is heading for the better or the worse. The least to expect is improved health, education, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, salaries, wages and allowances. There were many unsettling disputes like that of the teachers and so on. The 2019 budget should address some of those unsettling concerns.

Foroyaa will follow the developments and report accordingly.