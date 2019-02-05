0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Sulayman Bah

Qatar-based Gambian sensation Sainey Jawo has no tinge of regret after missing out on the Qatar Senior Volleyball League main prize.

The 19-year-old and his Al Sadd Sports Club were out targeting the staked prize but ended up settling for the third best slot in the men’s senior challenge volleyball championship.

He and compatriot Mbye Babou Jarra proved crucial in the final.

‘The intention was to grab the gold medals in the first series of Qatar Senior Beach Volleyball League but due to our mistakes and Allah’s wish we ended up being the bronze medalists but it was a better record for us though, all what we need to do is to learn from our mistakes,’ the Doha-based star said.

Jawo last year won the Qatar Beach Volleyball U-19 series while he was in his current team’s youth outfit.

Born in Niumi in Njongon village and a product of Serrekunda East Volleyball team, Sainey won the Senegalese championship five years ago prior to sealing a move to Qatar via a trial.