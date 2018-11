0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Abdoulie Fatty and Sulayman Bah

Brikama and Serrekun East will square it out in the final of the Semlex-sponsored Super Nawettan.

Brikama sailed to the final grand occasion after jettisoning off Manjai on 1-0. The feat sees them on the cusp of slugging it out with multiple-time tournament winners SerreKunda East who swaggered over Banjul Sunday night. A lone goal from Alagie Kujabi in the first-half was enough to wreak havoc on the Capital-based outfit.